Tajikistan, EU discuss cooperation in energy and water sectors

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 7. Tajikistan and the European Union discussed cooperation in the fields of energy and water resources, particularly the implementation of projects in these areas, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issues were discussed on May 7, 2026, in Dushanbe during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and the European Union Ambassador to Dushanbe Radosław Darski.

At the beginning of the meeting, the minister warmly congratulated the guests on Europe Day and expressed satisfaction with the level of productive cooperation between Tajikistan and the European Union.

The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation within the framework of Tajikistan’s international initiatives in the areas of water and climate, and also discussed opportunities for attracting investment and modern technologies for the development of the water sector.

During the meeting, broad participation of representatives of European Union countries in the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028” was also encouraged.

At the end of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.