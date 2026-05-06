UK honors bp vice president, British Council director for contribution to Azerbaijan ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. bp Vice President for the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli and British Council Azerbaijan Director Nargiz Hajiyeva have been awarded UK honors for their contribution to the development of UK–Azerbaijan relations, Trend reports.

The awards were presented by UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld.

“One of the greatest privileges is to be able to tell someone that they will receive an award from His Majesty The King. And even better — to present that award in person on behalf of His Majesty. It is a particular pleasure for me to present these awards to two people for whom I have such admiration and respect,” Auld said.

He noted that both recipients had made a significant contribution to bilateral relations during his tenure and that of previous British ambassadors.

The ambassador highlighted bp’s key role in Azerbaijan’s development since the signing of the “Contract of the Century,” as well as its continued contribution to the country’s progress.

He also emphasized that the British Council has been operating in Azerbaijan for nearly three decades, supporting the development of human capital.

Aslanbayli and Hajiyeva expressed gratitude for the recognition and stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli was awarded the title of Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by King Charles III, while Nargiz Hajiyeva received the title of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).