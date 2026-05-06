Azerbaijan outlines transport priorities at International Transport Forum in Leipzig (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan has outlined its key transport priorities at the International Transport Forum held in Leipzig, Germany, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Azerbaijani delegation participated in the opening press conference and plenary session of the summit, held under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship.

“We presented information on the work carried out in priority areas identified during our country’s chairmanship,” Nabiyev said.

He noted that the main focus is on strengthening the resilience of transport systems.

“In this context, consistent efforts are being made to improve transport connectivity, advance digitalization and investment mechanisms, while continuously adhering to the principles of inclusiveness and institutional sustainability,” the minister added.