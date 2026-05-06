Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange releases new listing rules

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The updated listing rules of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) took effect on May 6, 2026, Trend reports, citing the BSE.

In addition, it is noted that the updated rules ensure greater transparency, new opportunities, and compliance with international standards in capital markets.

The main changes include the following:

Listing requirements have been improved - market activity and liquidity have increased;

A new “Development Market” segment has been created - new opportunities have been provided for companies in the real sector;

Requirements for information disclosure have been strengthened - a more transparent flow of information has been ensured;

Delisting procedures have been clarified – protecting investors’ interests.

“The implementation of the updated rules will make a significant contribution to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan’s capital market,” the information says.