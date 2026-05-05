Uzbekistan set to mobilize dormant bank assets for economic growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Uzbekistan is set to establish a new mechanism to mobilize large inactive assets held on commercial banks’ balance sheets and integrate them into the national economy, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The initiative was discussed during a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, focused on enhancing the efficiency of industrial enterprises and financial assets.

Currently, commercial banks hold 70 assets, each exceeding 10 billion soums in value, which remain underutilized in the economy. This has prompted the development of a dedicated framework to optimize their use.

Under the proposed mechanism, these assets will be offered to qualified investors and repurposed for production, with the objective of improving economic efficiency and expanding Uzbekistan’s industrial capacity.