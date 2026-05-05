Uzbekistan unveils new measures to boost cashless payments

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Uzbekistan has proposed a set of measures aimed at further expanding and streamlining cashless payment systems, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The initiatives were reviewed during a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, focusing on digitalization and the development of financial services.

Key proposals include the introduction of fee-free transfers between bank cards held by the same individual, the expansion of convenient non-cash payment options for the population, and the facilitation of faster cashback payments based on fiscal receipts in sectors such as catering, fuel retail, and the sale of alcohol and tobacco products.

Additionally, the measures call for a review of costs associated with SMS notifications used in the anti-fraud system for card transactions, considering alternative channels such as mobile applications and biometric identification methods to enhance both efficiency and security.