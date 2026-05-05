Austrian Agri-Cluster sets sights on co-op with Azerbaijani agricultural holdings (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The Austrian Agricultural Cluster is ready to begin cooperating with Azerbaijani farmers and agricultural holdings, the General Manager of the Austrian Agricultural Cluster (AAC), Hermann Wieser, told Trend during the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum.

He began by introducing the organization he represents: “The organization I represent is an export-oriented association. We offer a wide range of solutions in the areas of breeding stock, animal housing systems, feeding, and meat and milk production in general. In addition, we work in the field of processing technologies. Through the company ‘Berch,’ we offer slaughterhouses, meat processing plants, and dairy processing facilities. We are currently working in cooperation with the Austrian Trade Office in Baku.”

Hermann Wieser noted that a series of meetings is being held both during the exhibition and beyond: “Through these meetings, we are ready to begin collaborating with Azerbaijani farmers and agricultural holdings.

To be honest, the quality of the exhibition in Azerbaijan pleasantly surprised us. We observed a high level of technological development and product quality here. We believe there is great potential for cooperation in improving agricultural efficiency, as well as in enhancing the quality of meat and milk production and processing. That is precisely why we are here.”

He also emphasized that he sees good opportunities for joint projects between Austria and Azerbaijan: “We have already held a series of meetings with Azerbaijani companies and discussed specific opportunities for cooperation during these meetings.

We offer not only products and services, but also training and personnel development programs. These programs can be conducted both in Austria and in Azerbaijan. In addition, we have opportunities for online training and education.”