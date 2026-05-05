Armenia–EU Summit declaration backs Baku-Yerevan peace efforts, regional normalization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The European Union and Armenia have strongly backed efforts to advance peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the signing and ratification of a peace treaty, Trend reports.

The support was outlined in a joint declaration adopted following the first Armenia–EU Summit held in Yerevan.

“We commend the efforts to further institutionalise peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and to ensure the signing and ratification of the peace treaty,” the statement said.

The declaration also welcomed the outcome of the August 8, 2025 Washington Summit and subsequent steps toward normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In addition, the EU reiterated its full support for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye, as well as the inclusive reopening of regional communications.

The document emphasized that these processes should be based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, and reciprocity, reinforcing the broader push for lasting peace and stability in the region.