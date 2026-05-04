Canada welcomes progress in Azerbaijan, Armenia peace process – Prime Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Canada welcomes the progress achieved in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his speech today at the 8th Summit of the European Political Community held in Yerevan.

“I join those who note the progress achieved in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and welcome the participation of President Ilham Aliyev,” he said.

Carney went on to highlight the importance of Canada’s participation in the event.

“I believe it is fitting that Canada has become the first non-European country to join this forum, as we are the most ‘European’ of non-European nations. We are united by a triple bond: history, values, and trust. Our shared values stem from this common history—freedom, the rule of law, democracy, and pluralism. These values shape our relations, define our priorities, and point to our shared future. We demonstrate not only the strength of our values in defending the rules-based international order, but also the value of our strength. This is necessary, as the world is experiencing fragmentation across multiple dimensions—technology, energy, trade, and geopolitics. Integration is being used by some as a tool of pressure, while existing rules fail to restrain hegemons,” he said.

The Canadian prime minister stated that today it is necessary to act based on the realities of the world, rather than how countries would like it to be.

“Meetings like this point to a more correct path forward,” he added.