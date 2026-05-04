Earlier, Azerbaijani media published a series of materials consisting of video recordings where the former Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, and his circle effectively exposed themselves while discussing an anti-Azerbaijan campaign. The takeaway from these revelations is clear: this is not about "values" or "principles," but a systematic pressure mechanism built with the involvement of the Armenian lobby, European politicians, and financial flows linked to Russian-Armenian business circles.

Ocampo speaks openly about his connections in the European Parliament, mentioning Josep Borrell’s circle and Borrell himself, and describes without hesitation the mechanisms for influencing EU decisions—even pressure on the European Commission. Simultaneously, financial mechanisms have come to light: initially, funds arrived from Armenian sources, later joined by a group of sponsors consisting of wealthy diaspora representatives, primarily from Russia. According to our information, these include Samvel Karapetyan and Ruben Vardanyan. The core principle of the operation is anonymity and acting through closed schemes.

​Furthermore, individual episodes point to interference in Armenia's internal processes—extending even to the discussion of regime change scenarios. Consequently, what we see is not just lobbying, but a multi-level media, political, and financial operation aimed both against Baku and at undermining regional stability.

​Last week, official inquiries were sent to European structures, including the European Parliament, to clarify Luis Ocampo's possible links with European institutions and Josep Borrell’s circle, as well as to ask whether investigations had been conducted into possible lobbying, conflicts of interest, and corruption risks reflected in the videos. They were also asked if the European Parliament is prepared to launch an official investigation. Sufficient time has passed—there is no answer. Brussels understands the essence of the matter well but prefers not to comment.

​These same European structures, which usually react instantly to any information regarding Azerbaijan, have taken a wait-and-see approach. However, we will send a follow-up inquiry—either to secure an official reaction or to prove once again that they have nothing to say.

​Today, new materials have been presented in the Azerbaijani media, once again completely unmasking Ocampo:

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "...the next step for me is to see how I can organize this on a platform that will use artificial intelligence to implement it properly. So, I am working on a project related to AI with the University of São Paulo, in the Faculty of Physics. And now I have spent time in Spain with some friends who have connections with such companies. We were discussing the Armenia project as a pilot for a company using AI."

​Luis Moreno Ocampo: "If we are going to talk about this... it is something completely different. I don't want to scare you, but I do a lot of work. I am also a professor at the University of São Paulo in Brazil. I work with a physicist, [...] in the field of physics. We use mostly modern physics... and AI to model and try to organize global order and global disorder. So, Brazil funds this. We have supercomputers working on it. At first, we focused well; initially, we said, 'let’s work on global order in general.' Then we said, 'no, that’s too complex, let’s deal with genocide.' And then we said, 'let’s deal with Nagorno-Karabakh,' because I have a lot of information. We are working on Nagorno-Karabakh. Now I see this as an academic product; it’s an academic project, and I must get the maximum benefit out of it. So, I am trying to build a company that crosses borders, turning the information we produce here into a form that reaches politicians and decision-makers. To be more visible, it must reach mainstream media and social media. It must also reach other academics so that it is solid and well-founded."

​Interlocutor: "But you are developing a program that uses AI?"

​Luis Moreno Ocampo: "Yes, yes."

​Interlocutor: "Because there are programs and think-tanks that come together to advise decision-makers. These have existed for a long time."

​Luis Moreno Ocampo: "Yes, yes."

Ocampo speaks of collaboration with the University of São Paulo, the use of supercomputers, and attempts to model "global order" via artificial intelligence. However, more importantly, he directly points to Karabakh as one of the main directions, evaluating it as a "product from which maximum benefit must be obtained."

​He then discusses creating a transnational company aimed at turning "produced information" into a tool for influencing decision-makers—pushing necessary narratives through media, social networks, and expert circles.

​In fact, we are talking about an attempt to industrialize informational and political attacks—dressing them in "scientific" garb and scaling them through technology.