Tajikistan, IMF discuss progress of energy sector reforms

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 1. Tajikistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussed the progress of reforms in the country’s energy sector, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and IMF Mission Chief Matthew Gaertner.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on improving the financial condition of energy enterprises, attracting investment, creating new capacity based on renewable energy sources, as well as the import of petroleum products.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan is continuing efforts to modernize its energy sector through infrastructure upgrades, expansion of renewable energy capacity and measures aimed at improving the financial sustainability of state energy enterprises.

The country is also working with international financial institutions and development partners to attract investment and support long-term energy reforms.