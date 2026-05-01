Azerbaijan and Iran hold high-level talks on bilateral and regional issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. On May 1, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation during which they discussed bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

According to information, the telephone conversation covered Azerbaijani-Iranian bilateral relations as well as the current situation in the region.

Moreover, it is noted that Seyed Abbas Arakchi spoke about Iran’s latest peace initiatives and its position on ending the war in the region.

The parties emphasized the importance of efforts to ensure stability and security in the region and to reduce tensions.

The ministers also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.