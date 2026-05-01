Azerbaijan showcases unique post-conflict reconstruction model - Hikmet Hajiyev

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijan presents a unique model of recovery and construction, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told reporters during the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh, Trend reports.

"This visit is the 21st visit of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and such visits are regularly organized on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev in November 2020, immediately after our lands were liberated from occupation. The goal here is for the diplomatic corps to familiarize themselves with the situation in our liberated territories on the spot," the official said.

He noted that over the past period, the diplomatic corps has first of all become familiar with the destruction here, that is, the destruction and devastation committed by Armenia on these lands during the occupation. They continue to become familiar with the progress of the transformation, restoration, and construction work of the territories over the past period.

"Therefore, the impressions of the diplomatic corps during our visit today are very high. In particular, our visit is currently continuing in the city of Khankendi, and we began with a visit to the Khojaly monument and the Khojaly genocide memorial. We visited various locations in the city of Khankendi, as well as visited Khankendi University, and got acquainted with the creative and educational activities of students.

After that, our trip will continue towards the cities of Shusha and Lachin, and they will be able to see firsthand the restoration and construction work being done on the ground, the return of people, and the transformation and reconstruction of Karabakh and East Zangezur as a whole based on the policy of the head of state," he explained.

According to Hajiyev, the opinion of the diplomatic corps and the international community in general is that Azerbaijan presents a very unique model and example of reconstruction and construction, that is, a unique model and example of reconstruction and construction in post-conflict conditions.

"That is, there is no such experience in any region of the world in the sense that the Republic of Azerbaijan has carried out such restoration and construction work in a short period of time, using its own internal capabilities, its own financial capabilities, and its own administrative resources," he concluded.

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