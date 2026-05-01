Azerbaijani Presidential Aide calls all partners for supporting regional peace agenda

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 1. All the partners should support the peace agenda and not return the region to old conflict narratives, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in his speech at the Garabagh University during the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has established friendly and good-neighborly relations with all its neighbors, including Armenia. We understand that peace is a difficult path. It requires diplomatic courage and effort. The Azerbaijani government has demonstrated such political will and extended a hand of peace to Armenia," Hajiyev said.

He noted that, following the Washington summit, both sides are committed to the spirit and letter of the declaration and continue to advance the peace agenda.

"We also call on all partners to support the peace agenda and not return the region to old conflict narratives. This doesn't help or contribute to stability," Hajiyev added.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh has commenced on May 1.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the trip.

The two-day visit covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin districts.

During the trip, the participants will get acquainted on the spot with the reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in the region and visit facilities of social and economic importance.

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