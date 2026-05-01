Road safety competition: New opportunities for youth

Bolt Academy is launching a new competition aimed at promoting innovative ideas in road safety and urban infrastructure among young people. The initiative provides creative students and young individuals with an opportunity to present their ideas and turn them into real projects.

As part of the competition, students from universities and vocational schools can submit ideas focused on improving road safety and the urban environment. Selected projects will be presented to experts and a wider audience, and further developed with mentorship support.

According to a Bolt representative, the main goal of the initiative is to encourage young people to take a more active role in safety-related topics and help transform their ideas into real solutions.

“Road safety is shaped not only by technology, but also by people’s mindset and behavior. Through this initiative, we aim to give young people the opportunity to share their ideas and contribute to making cities safer.”

Participants in the program will benefit from:

the opportunity to present their ideas to a wide audience and potential investors;

mentorship and practical guidance from industry professionals;

exploration of opportunities to implement selected projects in real life.

The competition consists of three stages. In the first stage, the top 10 most promising ideas will be selected from all applications. These teams will present their projects at a safety event taking place on May 14 at Sea Breeze.

In the second stage, a jury will select the top 3 projects. These teams will further develop their ideas in collaboration with Bolt Academy.

In the final stage, selected participants will receive individual mentoring sessions, and opportunities for turning their ideas into real projects will be explored.

Those interested in participating can apply by May 12, 2026, by emailing [email protected] and [email protected].