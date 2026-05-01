Uzbekistan targets major growth in IT services and software exports

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan has set a target to increase exports of IT services and software products to $5 billion as part of ongoing reforms in artificial intelligence and digitalization, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The priorities were presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on May 1 during a briefing on reforms and upcoming tasks in the field of artificial intelligence and digital development.

Under the “Uzbekistan–2030” strategy, the country also aims to create 300,000 jobs in the IT sector for young professionals and to enter the top 30 countries in the UN E-Government Development Index.

The reforms are focused on accelerating economic growth and improving living standards through broader adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence across key sectors.