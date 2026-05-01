Baku hosts panel discussion on ‘Media Agenda in Year of Urban Planning and Architecture’ (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. A panel session on the topic "Media agenda in the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" has been held within the framework of the 3rd Forum on the "Public processes in the media sphere" held in Baku, organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the panel session, Head of Department of the Baku City Executive Power, Matin Huseynov, highlighted the development and construction activities in Baku in recent years. According to him, over the past 20 years, numerous new parks have been built, and existing green areas have been fundamentally reconstructed and made available to residents and city guests.

"In particular, the creation of inter-neighborhood parks has significantly expanded recreational opportunities in the urban environment. In this regard, examples such as the Botanical Garden, the Winter Park, and the park near the Ganjlik metro station can be noted. The installation of modern children's entertainment and sports equipment in the parks has had a positive impact on the quality of city life.

At the same time, the reconstruction project carried out some time ago in the Khagani Garden area has been successfully completed, and the area has been completely opened to pedestrians. In addition, the improvement and restoration works carried out in settlements such as Bibiheybat, Ramana, and Balakhani have been carried out in accordance with their historical and architectural style," the official said.

He noted that Baku is developing as a modern city today, while preserving its historical image and architectural traditions.

General Manager for Content and Media Relations of WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, Eldar Rasulov, stated that more than 800 media representatives have already registered to participate in WUF13. According to him, both local and foreign media are interested in participating in the event.

"Within the framework of this event, we will try to look at the urban planning traditions of countries around the world and apply them in our own," he added.

Senior Advisor to the International and Public Relations Sector of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Fariz Huseynli, spoke about monitoring historical monuments in the liberated territories. According to him, monitoring of 575 monuments in the liberated territories has been completed.

"As many as 68 monuments were razed to the ground, and 114 monuments were seriously damaged. The damage to historical monuments has also been calculated. It turned out that 434 monuments suffered damage worth a total of 700 million manat ($411.7 million).

An expert council has been set up to include more than 1,400 monuments that are not included in the state registration in the country. Relevant opinions have already been collected on 761 monuments," he explained.

While answering questions, he also clarified the discussions regarding the fate of historical monuments in Bayir Shahar. According to Fariz Huseynli, measures are being taken to protect 73 monuments in Bayir Shahar.

"In the coming days, measures are being taken to include 33 monuments in the register. There will be a total of 106 monuments in that area. Relevant agencies are monitoring their protection. All historical monuments in the area will be protected," he said.

The panel session continued with discussions.

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