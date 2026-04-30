Azerbaijan to commemorate 120th anniversary of Latif Karimov's birth - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The 120th anniversary of the birth of Latif Karimov, a great master of Azerbaijani fine arts, an outstanding carpet weaver, educator, and art historian, as well as a recipient of the USSR State Prize and People’s Artist, will be commemorated, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree in this regard.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the 120th anniversary of his birth will be celebrated in November 2026.

Latif Karimov has made a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijani carpet culture, which holds a place of honor in the treasury of world cultural heritage. The numerous narrative, portrait, and monumental carpets woven from his designs are unique works of art that preserve the vibrant traditions of national carpet weaving. His color-rich works, created with innate talent and distinguished by expressive patterns and an exquisite style, have brought the artist particular fame as one of the most renowned masters of carpet weaving of his time. Latif Karimov identified the ornamental and compositional features of Azerbaijani carpets and developed a comprehensive systematic classification. The fundamental research conducted by the scholar, known worldwide as an expert in the art of carpet weaving, in this field remains one of the most frequently cited authoritative sources to this day.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences were tasked with preparing and implementing a plan of events dedicated to the 120th anniversary of People’s Artist Latif Karimov, while the Cabinet of Ministers was tasked with resolving issues arising from this decree.