Kyrgyzstan, Oppenheimer Europe ink agreement on exclusive advisory role

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 30. Kyrgyzstan and Oppenheimer Europe have signed an agreement to appoint the investment bank as an exclusive government adviser, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and Co-Head of Capital Markets Group at investment bank Oppenheimer Europe Konstantin Derkachev.

The document lays the institutional foundation for further cooperation between the Kyrgyzstan and international financial organizations and banks, the establishment of sustainable partnerships with key institutional investors, as well as the intensification of efforts to attract foreign direct investment.

Particular attention under the reached agreements is given to the organization and holding of investment forums and roadshows in leading global financial centers, aimed at strengthening the country’s investment attractiveness and ensuring the systematic promotion of national projects at the global level.