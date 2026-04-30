AzInTelecom has blocked nearly 68,000 IMEI codes

“AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding, continues its efforts to prevent the registration of mobile devices brought into Azerbaijan with duplicated IMEI codes.

As part of these efforts, to date, 67 705 IMEI codes have been identified with a "clone" status and blocked. These IMEI codes have appeared on the network, associated with 1 612 873 mobile numbers, over the past three months. The Mobile Device Registration System operated by “AzInTelecom” has rejected 1 540 604 attempts to connect to the network with these IMEI codes.

“AzInTelecom” LLC systematically monitors and investigates IMEI codes suspected of duplication. Those found to be duplicates are marked with a "clone" status, restricting their use.

It should be noted that, according to the "Rules for the Registration of Mobile Devices" approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, mobile devices brought into Azerbaijan from abroad must have their IMEI codes registered within 30 days in order to be used in the country's telecommunications network. Mobile device IMEI codes can be checked for authenticity on the mygov portal.