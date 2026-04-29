Baku Stock Exchange signs MoU with Pakistan's National Clearing Company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL), Trend reports via BSE.

The document was signed by BSE Chairman of the Board Ruslan Khalilov and NCCPL Chief Executive Officer Naveed Qazi.

"The main purpose of the memorandum is to expand cooperation in the field of Central Counterparty (CCP) operations and related market infrastructures, promote mutual exchange of knowledge and experience, as well as strengthen technical potential.

Within the framework of this cooperation, the parties will also consider the possibility of implementing joint initiatives in the direction of developing capital markets infrastructure.

This step is of great importance in terms of expanding international partnerships and further developing local capital markets," the BSE statement noted.