PremiumAzerbaijan records growth in real-time settlement transactions for Mar. 2026
Transactions through Azerbaijan’s National Real-Time Settlement System (AZIPS) grew in March 2026. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) reports a notable increase in both transaction volume and numbers compared to the previous year. This reflects the ongoing expansion of the interbank payment system.
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