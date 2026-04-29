Kazakhstan's Tokayev invites Lukashenko to attend Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 29. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to take part in the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The invitation was extended during a phone call between the two leaders.

During the conversation, the presidents expressed satisfaction with the steady development of Kazakh-Belarusian relations, noting positive dynamics across all areas of cooperation.

The heads of state also discussed further steps to expand interaction in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. In addition, Tokayev and Lukashenko exchanged views on regional and international issues and reviewed the schedule of upcoming joint events.

The Eurasian Economic Forum will be held in Astana on May 28-29 under the theme “The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence.” The central event of the forum will be a plenary session with the participation of the leaders of the EAEU member states.