Azerbaijan plans Aghband customs checkpoint on border with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The new Aghband customs checkpoint will soon be constructed on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov said, Trend reports.

While presenting a draft law on amendments to the Customs Code at a meeting of the Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Baghirov noted that a new bridge will be built over the Araz River as part of the project.

“Intensive construction work is underway. The work will be completed in the near future. Opportunities will also be created for pedestrian crossings,” the chairman said.

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