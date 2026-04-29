Kyrgyzstan prioritizes transparency and stability in energy sector reform

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 29. The Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy has identified transparency, financial discipline, and a stable regulatory framework as key priorities for attracting investment in the energy sector, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

According to the Ministry, investor confidence is directly linked to predictable rules and a transparent regulatory environment.

"The higher the level of transparency in the sector, the stronger the trust from investors and market participants," the statement said.

Authorities reiterated that stable and unified pricing mechanisms are essential to ensure the financial sustainability of the electricity sector, especially in periods of seasonal shortages requiring electricity imports.

The Ministry also noted that public concerns and complaints regarding service quality in private distribution companies are being taken into account as part of ongoing regulatory improvements.

Furthermore, the information stressed that the planned changes aim to systematically address long-standing structural issues in the sector and ensure balanced development of both state and private participation in electricity distribution.