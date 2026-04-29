Netherlands sees strong potential for water sector co-op with Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The Netherlands sees significant opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in the water sector, Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marianne de Jong said during a briefing dedicated to King’s Day in Baku, Trend reports.

“We are trying to identify areas where we can cooperate more actively, exchange experience, and bring additional value to Azerbaijani society and the economy. We see potential not only in the economic sphere but also in justice. However, within the economic block, I would highlight three areas: water resources, agriculture, and transport connectivity,” she noted.

De Jong emphasized that the Netherlands has historically developed in close interaction with water, with a significant part of its territory created through water management, land reclamation, and engineering solutions.

“We have centuries of experience in this field. Since Azerbaijan has also identified water issues as a priority, Dutch companies and institutions are actively exploring opportunities for cooperation with both the government and the private sector,” the ambassador said.