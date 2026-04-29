KazMunayGas expands gas processing capacity with new agreement

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 29. KazMunayGas subsidiary Urikhtau Operating LLP and the Kazakhstan-China joint venture CNPC-AktobeMunaiGas have signed an agreement for the processing of raw gas produced at the Urikhtau field, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

Under the agreement, up to 1 billion cubic meters of raw gas from the Urikhtau field in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region will be transported annually for processing at the Zhanazhol Oil and Gas Processing Complex.

The project is expected to produce up to 910 million cubic meters of commercial gas per year, along with around 75,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas, approximately 270,000 tons of stable gas condensate, and up to 32,000 tons of granulated sulfur annually.

The first deliveries of raw gas for processing are scheduled for late 2026.

According to the company, the project is expected to support the social and economic development of the Aktobe region through new infrastructure creation and higher tax revenues.

KazMunayGas noted that signing the agreement marks an important milestone toward the full-scale development of the Urikhtau field.

Meanwhile, the project is being implemented in line with state directives aimed at maximizing the use of existing processing capacity and accelerating the development of new gas fields. It also forms part of a broader hydrocarbons development program, which envisions the phased commissioning of new assets for industrial production.