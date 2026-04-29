Tajikistan, U.S. reaffirm commitment to deepen bilateral partnership

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 29. Tajikistan and the U.S. reaffirmed mutual interest in further deepening their partnership and expanding practical cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

This commitment was expressed at a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin and the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor on April 28, 2026.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and the US in the political, economic, investment, and humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation in the field of security.

The parties exchanged views on the regional situation, emphasizing the importance of promoting stability and preventing humanitarian risks.

They also highlighted the need to coordinate efforts in addressing modern challenges and threats, including terrorism, extremism, and illicit drug trafficking.

At the same time, the sides highly appreciated the role of the “C5+1” regional platform as an effective mechanism for dialogue and strengthening multifaceted cooperation between the Central Asian countries and the United States.

In conclusion, the parties confirmed readiness to further expand trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as to develop educational and cultural exchanges as an important foundation for long-term partnership.