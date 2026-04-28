PremiumIran evaluates livestock product exports from Zanjan Province
Livestock products worth millions of dollars were exported from Zanjan Province last year. The exports included chicken eggs, dairy products, and frozen chicken meat, reaching markets like Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Iraq. All products underwent health and veterinary checks before export.
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