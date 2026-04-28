Azerbaijan-Czechia relations deepen with targeted initiatives - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Relations between
Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have entered a phase of dynamic
development, increasingly enriched by concrete projects and
initiatives across economic, energy, industrial, and technological
sectors, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.
Garayev noted that high-level meetings and a business forum held
in Gabala on April 27 have demonstrated that bilateral ties are
advancing to a new stage.
“Meetings held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš show that political dialogue
between the parties has become stable and sustainable. The
realization of an official visit shortly after the first meeting in
Davos indicates the intensity of relations. This dynamic confirms
that the interests of the two countries align and that there is a
real basis for expanding cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev
emphasized this point, stating: ‘This (the visit of the Prime
Minister of the Czech Republic – ed.) demonstrates the dynamic
development of relations between the two countries. We have a very
active political dialogue,” he said.
According to Garayev, this dialogue extends beyond bilateral
relations to include discussions on regional and global issues,
reflecting broad cooperation opportunities on international
platforms. He highlighted energy as one of the key areas of
cooperation.
"Azerbaijan has long been one of the main oil suppliers to the
Czech Republic. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stated:
'Azerbaijan is the largest oil supplier to the Czech Republic.
Forty-two percent of the oil we import comes from Azerbaijan.”
This is not merely an economic indicator, but also highlights
Azerbaijan’s strategic importance for Europe’s energy security.
Cooperation is no longer limited to oil, as the parties are
actively working on long-term agreements and new projects in the
natural gas sector. Amid the expansion of Azerbaijan’s gas exports
to Europe, the Czech Republic’s interest in this field continues to
grow. This partnership also aligns with Europe’s broader policy of
diversifying energy sources. As a result, Azerbaijan is further
strengthening its position as one of the region’s key energy
suppliers. Economic relations between the two countries have
demonstrated significant growth in recent years,” the analyst
said.
Garayev noted that trade turnover exceeding $800 million
confirms the steady expansion of economic ties between the two
countries.
“However, the parties emphasize the importance of achieving a
more balanced structure in this indicator. President Ilham Aliyev
stated: ‘Our strong expectation is to raise our trade turnover to
an even higher level.’ The Azerbaijani side also highlights the
creation of a favorable environment for foreign investors. A stable
currency policy, low external debt, and strong investment ratings
enhance the country’s economic attractiveness. The investment of
$350 billion in Azerbaijan over the past 20 years is a clear result
of this environment. The growing interest of Czech companies in
Azerbaijan is also noteworthy. The participation of more than 50
companies in the business forum demonstrates that cooperation is
evolving beyond intentions into concrete projects. Industry,
transport, energy, defense, and technology have been identified as
key priority areas,” he said.
The analyst also emphasized that the defense industry stands out
as one of the notable areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and
the Czech Republic. He noted that the Czech Republic is regarded as
one of Europe’s leading countries in this field, known for its
advanced technologies.
“Azerbaijan is pursuing a strategy aimed at developing its
defense industry and expanding local production capacity. In this
context, joint production projects are of particular importance.
The fact that concrete negotiations in this direction are already
underway indicates that cooperation has entered a practical phase.
Moreover, there are broad opportunities in the fields of transport
and infrastructure. Czech companies are of particular interest to
Azerbaijan, especially in areas such as railways, metro systems,
and smart transport technologies. Azerbaijan’s geographical
position makes it a key transport and logistics hub. Located at the
intersection of the East-West and North-South corridors, the
country has already become a major player in international transit
routes. In this context, cooperation with the Czech Republic opens
up new opportunities. As cargo transportation between Europe and
Asia continues to grow, the importance of routes passing through
Azerbaijan is steadily increasing. This, in turn, could lead to a
rise in joint projects in logistics, infrastructure, and
transport,” Garayev said.
According to him, in the modern era, energy cooperation is no
longer limited to traditional resources.
“Azerbaijan is also pursuing ambitious plans in the field of
renewable energy. The target of generating 8 gigawatts of green
energy by 2032 demonstrates that the country is taking serious and
consistent steps in this direction. Czech companies can become
valuable partners for Azerbaijan by contributing their technology
and expertise. Areas such as artificial intelligence, data centers,
and innovative technologies are also emerging as new avenues of
cooperation. Alongside economic ties, tourism and humanitarian
sectors also play an important role in strengthening relations.
Both countries possess rich histories, cultural heritage, and
strong tourism potential. The choice of Gabala as the venue for
recent events is no coincidence, as this ancient city has become
one of Azerbaijan’s key tourism centers. Expanding cooperation in
tourism, increasing direct flights, and strengthening
people-to-people contacts can further deepen bilateral ties,”
Garayev said.
The analyst noted that the meetings and business forum held in
Gabala clearly demonstrated that Azerbaijan-Czech relations have
entered a new stage.
“Cooperation now spans a wide range of areas, from political
dialogue to energy, industry, transport, innovation, and tourism,
and is increasingly taking on a strategic character. The outcomes
of these meetings, along with the stated goals and priorities,
suggest that relations between the two countries will continue to
deepen and expand through new projects. Given the existing
potential and shared interests, there is every reason to expect
that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic will be
long-term and sustainable,” he added.