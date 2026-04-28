Azerbaijan-Czechia relations deepen with targeted initiatives - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have entered a phase of dynamic development, increasingly enriched by concrete projects and initiatives across economic, energy, industrial, and technological sectors, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev noted that high-level meetings and a business forum held in Gabala on April 27 have demonstrated that bilateral ties are advancing to a new stage.

“Meetings held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš show that political dialogue between the parties has become stable and sustainable. The realization of an official visit shortly after the first meeting in Davos indicates the intensity of relations. This dynamic confirms that the interests of the two countries align and that there is a real basis for expanding cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized this point, stating: ‘This (the visit of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic – ed.) demonstrates the dynamic development of relations between the two countries. We have a very active political dialogue,” he said.

According to Garayev, this dialogue extends beyond bilateral relations to include discussions on regional and global issues, reflecting broad cooperation opportunities on international platforms. He highlighted energy as one of the key areas of cooperation.

"Azerbaijan has long been one of the main oil suppliers to the Czech Republic. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stated: 'Azerbaijan is the largest oil supplier to the Czech Republic. Forty-two percent of the oil we import comes from Azerbaijan.”

This is not merely an economic indicator, but also highlights Azerbaijan’s strategic importance for Europe’s energy security. Cooperation is no longer limited to oil, as the parties are actively working on long-term agreements and new projects in the natural gas sector. Amid the expansion of Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe, the Czech Republic’s interest in this field continues to grow. This partnership also aligns with Europe’s broader policy of diversifying energy sources. As a result, Azerbaijan is further strengthening its position as one of the region’s key energy suppliers. Economic relations between the two countries have demonstrated significant growth in recent years,” the analyst said.