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Azerbaijan-Czechia relations deepen with targeted initiatives - political analyst

Politics Materials 28 April 2026 18:45 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan-Czechia relations deepen with targeted initiatives - political analyst

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Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have entered a phase of dynamic development, increasingly enriched by concrete projects and initiatives across economic, energy, industrial, and technological sectors, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev noted that high-level meetings and a business forum held in Gabala on April 27 have demonstrated that bilateral ties are advancing to a new stage.

“Meetings held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš show that political dialogue between the parties has become stable and sustainable. The realization of an official visit shortly after the first meeting in Davos indicates the intensity of relations. This dynamic confirms that the interests of the two countries align and that there is a real basis for expanding cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized this point, stating: ‘This (the visit of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic – ed.) demonstrates the dynamic development of relations between the two countries. We have a very active political dialogue,” he said.

According to Garayev, this dialogue extends beyond bilateral relations to include discussions on regional and global issues, reflecting broad cooperation opportunities on international platforms. He highlighted energy as one of the key areas of cooperation.

"Azerbaijan has long been one of the main oil suppliers to the Czech Republic. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stated: 'Azerbaijan is the largest oil supplier to the Czech Republic. Forty-two percent of the oil we import comes from Azerbaijan.”

This is not merely an economic indicator, but also highlights Azerbaijan’s strategic importance for Europe’s energy security. Cooperation is no longer limited to oil, as the parties are actively working on long-term agreements and new projects in the natural gas sector. Amid the expansion of Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe, the Czech Republic’s interest in this field continues to grow. This partnership also aligns with Europe’s broader policy of diversifying energy sources. As a result, Azerbaijan is further strengthening its position as one of the region’s key energy suppliers. Economic relations between the two countries have demonstrated significant growth in recent years,” the analyst said.

Garayev noted that trade turnover exceeding $800 million confirms the steady expansion of economic ties between the two countries.

“However, the parties emphasize the importance of achieving a more balanced structure in this indicator. President Ilham Aliyev stated: ‘Our strong expectation is to raise our trade turnover to an even higher level.’ The Azerbaijani side also highlights the creation of a favorable environment for foreign investors. A stable currency policy, low external debt, and strong investment ratings enhance the country’s economic attractiveness. The investment of $350 billion in Azerbaijan over the past 20 years is a clear result of this environment. The growing interest of Czech companies in Azerbaijan is also noteworthy. The participation of more than 50 companies in the business forum demonstrates that cooperation is evolving beyond intentions into concrete projects. Industry, transport, energy, defense, and technology have been identified as key priority areas,” he said.

The analyst also emphasized that the defense industry stands out as one of the notable areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic. He noted that the Czech Republic is regarded as one of Europe’s leading countries in this field, known for its advanced technologies.

“Azerbaijan is pursuing a strategy aimed at developing its defense industry and expanding local production capacity. In this context, joint production projects are of particular importance. The fact that concrete negotiations in this direction are already underway indicates that cooperation has entered a practical phase. Moreover, there are broad opportunities in the fields of transport and infrastructure. Czech companies are of particular interest to Azerbaijan, especially in areas such as railways, metro systems, and smart transport technologies. Azerbaijan’s geographical position makes it a key transport and logistics hub. Located at the intersection of the East-West and North-South corridors, the country has already become a major player in international transit routes. In this context, cooperation with the Czech Republic opens up new opportunities. As cargo transportation between Europe and Asia continues to grow, the importance of routes passing through Azerbaijan is steadily increasing. This, in turn, could lead to a rise in joint projects in logistics, infrastructure, and transport,” Garayev said.

According to him, in the modern era, energy cooperation is no longer limited to traditional resources.

“Azerbaijan is also pursuing ambitious plans in the field of renewable energy. The target of generating 8 gigawatts of green energy by 2032 demonstrates that the country is taking serious and consistent steps in this direction. Czech companies can become valuable partners for Azerbaijan by contributing their technology and expertise. Areas such as artificial intelligence, data centers, and innovative technologies are also emerging as new avenues of cooperation. Alongside economic ties, tourism and humanitarian sectors also play an important role in strengthening relations. Both countries possess rich histories, cultural heritage, and strong tourism potential. The choice of Gabala as the venue for recent events is no coincidence, as this ancient city has become one of Azerbaijan’s key tourism centers. Expanding cooperation in tourism, increasing direct flights, and strengthening people-to-people contacts can further deepen bilateral ties,” Garayev said.

The analyst noted that the meetings and business forum held in Gabala clearly demonstrated that Azerbaijan-Czech relations have entered a new stage.

“Cooperation now spans a wide range of areas, from political dialogue to energy, industry, transport, innovation, and tourism, and is increasingly taking on a strategic character. The outcomes of these meetings, along with the stated goals and priorities, suggest that relations between the two countries will continue to deepen and expand through new projects. Given the existing potential and shared interests, there is every reason to expect that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic will be long-term and sustainable,” he added.

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