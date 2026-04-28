PremiumIran's Rey thermal power plant doubles down on energy output
Electricity production at the Rey thermal power plant in Tehran Province saw a significant increase in the first month of the current Iranian year. The growth came as a result of several new initiatives and readiness checks. Plans are ongoing to maintain and enhance the plant's output for the coming months.
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