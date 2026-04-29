PremiumTajikistan’s state securities market contracts slightly in 2M2026
The continued decline in government securities volumes may indicate tighter fiscal management and a gradual recalibration of domestic borrowing amid Tajikistan’s broader efforts to strengthen macroeconomic stability and financial market efficiency.
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