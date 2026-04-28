Official information channels unveiled for World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Ahead of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, the organizing committee encourages participants and guests to monitor official information channels for the latest updates, Trend reports.

Official information regarding preparations for the forum, the program, and key updates is available on the official website: https://wuf13.az.

For the convenience of participants and the general public, WUF13 is actively sharing news, photo and video reports, and real-time updates on its social media platforms. You can follow WUF13 on the following channels:

The organizers encourage participants to regularly check these platforms to ensure timely access to all essential information regarding their participation in the forum.