Azerbaijan, UAE discuss expanding energy cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with a delegation led by the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, in Azerbaijan's Gabala, and discussed expanding energy cooperation, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA>

The meeting focused on prospects for developing the existing friendly and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of political dialogue and reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation across a range of sectors, including the economy, trade, investment, energy, including renewable energy, transport and logistics, high technologies, and education.

Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information about Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate and major infrastructure projects being implemented in the region, emphasizing the importance of the participation of UAE companies in these initiatives.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The parties underlined the importance of further strengthening cooperation on international platforms.

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