Azerbaijan's Oil Fund reveals total transfers to state budget by Apr. 2026
As of March 31, 2026, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) made a substantial transfer to the state budget. However, the amount transferred during this period saw a decrease compared to the same time last year.
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