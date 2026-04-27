Iran highlights crucial importance of Parviz Khan Customs in its foreign trade
Parviz Khan Customs in Kermanshah is crucial for Iran's foreign trade, says Mahmoud Rashidi Aghdam. Last year, it facilitated significant exports to Iraq and handled a large volume of cargo transit. The customs is among the country's top 10 priority customs.
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