Uzbekistan, China eye stronger ties in pharma sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 27. Uzbekistan and China have discussed expanding cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Director of the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry Abdulla Azizov and representatives of China’s pharmaceutical industry.

During the talks, the sides explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in a range of areas, including pharmaceuticals manufacturing, biotechnology, vaccines, blood products, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generics, and innovative medicines.

The Uzbek side also highlighted the country’s strong potential to serve as a regional hub for the production and export of pharmaceutical products. Officials pointed to Uzbekistan’s strategic geographic location, access to Central Asian and CIS markets, young and growing population, competitive production costs, and investor incentives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and move forward with practical joint projects in the pharmaceutical industry.