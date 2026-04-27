Uzbekistan’s Ipoteka Bank posts nearly 30-fold profit growth in Q1 2026
Ipoteka Bank reported a near 30-fold rise in first-quarter 2026 profit, driven by lower credit-loss provisions and steady revenue growth, signaling stronger momentum for the Uzbek lender.
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