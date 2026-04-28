Azerbaijani oil shrinks in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $0.12, or 0.1%, on April 27 from the previous level, coming in at $113.85 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.03, or 0.03%, to $110.75 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $1.96, or 2.23%, to $89.77 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dropped by $2.23, or 2%, to $113.79 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.