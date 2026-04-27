TAP starts implementation phase of Fier gas exit point project in Albania (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium has started the implementation phase of the Fier gas exit point project in Albania, the TAP AG consortium told Trend.

"TAP can confirm that it has commenced the implementation phase of the Fier gas exit point project, using the existing exit point installed during the TAP construction phase at the ACS03 Gas Compressor Station near Fier," said the consortium.

TAP AG noted that the project scope includes the construction of a gas metering and pressure‑reduction facility adjacent to ACS03, designed to supply gas to a future downstream gas pipeline.

"The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract was awarded to the contractor in 2025. Engineering and procurement activities are currently ongoing, with construction works on site expected to start in mid‑2026. The planned completion date for the project is Q4 2027," said the consortium.

According to TAP AG, the Fier exit point represents a multimillion‑euro investment by TAP and will be handed over to the Albanian government upon completion.

"It is a key enabler for Albania’s gasification efforts, supporting the gradual development of the country’s gas infrastructure and access to natural gas. The project will allow Albania to connect to regional gas flows and strengthen gas connectivity in Southeast Europe. TAP remains fully committed to supporting Albania’s gasification and economic growth, backing the country’s transition towards a secure and sustainable energy future. As Albania’s gasification progresses, TAP’s role in the region will be further enhanced," said the consortium.

TAP forms the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, transporting natural gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea to European markets. Spanning approximately 878 kilometres, the pipeline connects with TANAP at the Greek–Türkiye border, crosses Greece and Albania, traverses the Adriatic Sea, and makes landfall in southern Italy.

With an initial transport capacity of around 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year, TAP has been designed with potential for expansion up to 20 bcm, subject to market demand and regulatory approval.