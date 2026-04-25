TUKC gas pipeline partners discuss safety and future expansion

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 25. Participants of the 34th meeting of the Coordination Committee on the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China (TUKC) gas pipeline discussed key issues related to technical operation, safety, and advance coordinated plans for the project’s future expansion, Trend reports via Uzbneftegaz.

The meeting was held on April 21-23 in Zhuhai, China, with the participation of leading energy companies from the four countries, including a delegation from Uzbekistan’s Uzbneftegaz.

During the discussions, particular attention was paid to ensuring the stable and secure operation of the pipeline system, as well as enhancing coordination mechanisms among participating parties to support its sustainable development.

Participants emphasized that the gas pipeline remains a crucial pillar of regional energy security and serves as a successful example of cross-border cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China pipeline delivers natural gas from Central Asia to China and is regarded as one of the region’s largest and most significant energy infrastructure projects.