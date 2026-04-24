Azerbaijan highlights role of AI in driving innovation and IP development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. AI plays a significant role in supporting the development of intellectual property, and the targeted development and application of AI technologies are crucial to this end, Kamran Imanov, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the roundtable “Innovation Potential: Intellectual Property + Artificial Intelligence” on the occasion of “World Intellectual Property Day.”

'‘The innovation ecosystem is a complex system shaped by numerous factors; the main sectors defining this ecosystem are the scientific, technical, entrepreneurial, and manufacturing sectors,’' he added.

According to him, in this era of innovation, new challenges are emerging for science and education, as well as in the field of intellectual property:

Meanwhile, the study “Innovation Potential Outlook (IPO) 2026,” prepared by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in collaboration with Harvard University’s Growth Lab, analyzed 2.5 billion data points across 193 countries and more than 2,500. A map reflecting opportunities for innovation has been created.

''It has been found that currently only 10% of the countries studied are fully realizing their technological potential. In countries where scientific, technological, entrepreneurial, and manufacturing capabilities are concentrated, it is possible to build innovative capacity and achieve progress on a global scale. According to the data, this figure corresponds to approximately 339,000 technological innovations per year.

In other words, only 10% of economies in the field of technological innovation are fully implementing their patent potential,'' he concluded.