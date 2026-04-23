Azerbaijan lifts curtain on fertilizer export and import metrics in 3M2026
Azerbaijan's fertilizer trade for the first quarter of 2026 has been reported, showing a drop in exports and a slight increase in imports. Exports saw a decline in both value and volume compared to last year. Meanwhile, imports grew in value but decreased in volume year on year.
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