Azerbaijan's SOFAZ elevates share of 'AA' and 'A' rated instruments in bond portfolio
As of April 1, 2026, SOFAZ raised its holdings in "AA" and "A" rated bonds, while reducing "AAA" rated instruments. The share of non-investment grade bonds also saw a slight increase. Additionally, the fund adjusted its bond portfolio by increasing investments with shorter maturities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy