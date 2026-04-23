Azerbaijan's SOFAZ elevates share of 'AA' and 'A' rated instruments in bond portfolio

As of April 1, 2026, SOFAZ raised its holdings in "AA" and "A" rated bonds, while reducing "AAA" rated instruments. The share of non-investment grade bonds also saw a slight increase. Additionally, the fund adjusted its bond portfolio by increasing investments with shorter maturities.

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