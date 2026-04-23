Kazakhstan, UNECE discuss energy resilience and low-carbon dev't cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molcean discussed cooperation on strengthening energy resilience and developing low-carbon technologies, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, a meeting took place on the sidelines of the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana.

The sides focused on renewable energy expansion, regional energy market development, energy efficiency projects, and the extraction and processing of critical minerals. The officials also exchanged views on reducing the environmental impact of base-load generation, including the potential use of clean coal technologies, coal chemistry, and deep coal processing.

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to a green economy transition, targeting a 15% share of renewable energy in electricity generation by 2030. The development of hydrogen energy was also highlighted as a promising direction, including large-scale investment projects and the formation of export capacity for green hydrogen.

The sides emphasized the importance of green financing, technology exchange, scientific cooperation, and workforce training in the energy sector. The meeting concluded with confirmation of mutual interest in further strengthening the Kazakhstan–UNEEC partnership in sustainable energy and low-carbon development.