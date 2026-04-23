Uzbekistan, Tajikistan discuss cross-border trade issues and customs digitalization

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 23. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discussed measures to facilitate the movement of goods and transport vehicles across the border, as well as the exchange of experience in customs digitalization, Trend reports via the Uzbek State Customs Committee.

The talks were held at the “Jartepa” border customs post on the Uzbek-Tajik border between Deputy Chairman of the Customs Committee of Uzbekistan Nodir Musamukhamedov and First Deputy Head of the Customs Service of Tajikistan Azim Tursunzoda.

Particular attention was given to improving the operation of border crossing points and strengthening bilateral customs cooperation.

Furthermore, the Tajik side presented its vehicle identification and clearance system VIN.TJ, which has been in operation since March 16, 2026.