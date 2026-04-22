Azerbaijan's Baku hosts conference on World Book Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. A conference on the theme "Ancient texts and classical sources expose Armenian forgeries and fabrications or about ancient Turan and proto-Turkic tribes in the territories of Asia Minor and their relations with the Caucasus" is being held in Baku on the occasion of the World Book and Copyright Day, Trend reports.

The conference includes speeches by the Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency, Kamran Imanov, the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva, the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli, the Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, the President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Isa Habibbayli, the Chairman of the West Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli, and the Director of the Institute of History and Ethnology named after A. Bakikhanov of ANAS Karim Shukurov.

After the opening speeches, Imanov will deliver a report on the above-mentioned theme. The conference will continue with speeches and reports.

Will be updated