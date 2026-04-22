Tajikistan warns of increasing dust storm frequency in Central Asia

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 22. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has noted a worrying trend of increasing frequency and duration of dust storms in countries of the region, which negatively affect public health and the environment, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

He made the statement during his speech at the Regional Environmental Summit held in Astana (Kazakhstan).

The head of state highlighted Tajikistan’s ongoing efforts within the framework of the Dushanbe Water Process to advance the global agenda on water resources and climate.

Furthermore, he noted that the UN resolution on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” is currently in active implementation.

Emomali Rahmon described the First High-Level International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation, held last year in Dushanbe within the framework of the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation (2025), as an effective platform for uniting stakeholders and taking further action in this direction.

Regional Environmental Summit RES 2026 is taking place in Astana. The dialogue platform, established in cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, aims to develop comprehensive policies and tools for the protection, restoration, and joint use of ecosystems, water and land resources, as well as the conservation of biodiversity in Central Asia.