Violations corrected at 157 control facilities in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. During inspections conducted at 157 control facilities in 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, the identified deficiencies were corrected, stated at a board meeting held at the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

It was stated that financial irregularities had been eliminated, the payment of evaded tax amounts to the state budget had been ensured, and that unnecessary expenditure had been prevented thanks to preliminary financial control measures. At the same time, administrative and disciplinary measures were taken against officials who violated legal requirements, and in a number of cases, materials were transferred to law enforcement agencies.

At the board meeting, it was emphasized that, to improve the effectiveness of control measures, a risk-based approach and modern analytical methods are widely used, and the integration of information obtained through the Digital Information System of Public Finances and other electronic platforms is being strengthened. Systematic work is also ongoing to improve legislation, develop new control rules, build institutional capacity, and strengthen personnel.

Finance Minister Sahil Babayev emphasized the importance of continuing measures to improve the state financial control system, increase the effectiveness of control measures, and expand the risk-based approach. It was noted that, for these purposes, the expansion of the use of digital information systems and the strengthening of primary financial control mechanisms for the early detection and prevention of financial violations are of particular importance.

The Minister gave relevant instructions to improve the effectiveness of measures to eliminate identified financial violations and strengthen control over their implementation, as well as to accelerate work on the preparation of new rules and guidelines for conducting financial control measures.

It was noted that the use of information obtained from the Centralized Information Management System in the relevant subsystem for planning control activities and the creation of an electronic system for stage-by-stage verification will make a significant contribution to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of control mechanisms and strengthening transparency.