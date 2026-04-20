Azerbaijani FM discusses cooperation issues with Sri Lankan minister in Bangkok

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Rural Development, Social Security, and Community Empowerment Upali Pannilage in Bangkok to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The meeting took place on April 20 in Bangkok on the sidelines of the session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

During the talks, the sides praised the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka, emphasizing that ties are based on mutual respect. They also reviewed opportunities to expand political dialogue and develop cooperation across various sectors.

Discussions focused on strengthening economic ties, increasing trade turnover, and enhancing cooperation in education. The sides noted that more effective use of existing tourism potential could also contribute positively to broader collaboration.

The Sri Lankan side expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s humanitarian assistance provided to those affected by natural disasters in the country.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

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